Early voting begins soon in Texarkana; mayor’s seat sees first opponent in 9 years

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Early voting begins next week for the Texarkana, Texas city elections. For the first time in nearly a decade, voters will decide if a new leader will head the city.

For nine years, Bob Bruggeman has served as mayor for the city. He says for now, he would like to continue in his position.

“I have the leadership, I have the experience necessary to continue to lead our city. A lot of great things have taken place under my watch,” said Bruggeman.

However, Dr. Brian Matthews says he believes it is time for a change in the city.

“I want to be the leader in this city that exemplifies inclusivity, inclusivity of all people,” he said.

Matthews will be a mayoral candidate on the ballot in the upcoming November election. He is a former city councilman, and is at present a professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. If elected mayor, Matthews says there are four areas he will focus his attention on.

“Those four areas are: city and community partnerships, community revitalization and outreach efforts, economic and youth development, and open and responsible and responsible,” he said.

Bruggeman said there are projects he is currently working on totaling $260 million, and he would like to see those projects to completion.

“Well our goals are to serve the city, to service our citizens. We always look at economic development, that is a top priority we have at the City. We want to make sure we keep our property tax reasonable,” he said.

Matthews is the first opponent Bruggeman has faces since becoming mayor in 2012.

“As a leader in this city and as a candidate for the mayor of Texarkana, Texas, I want to be the instrument that will carry your voice to city hall,” he said.

Early voting begins Oct. 18, with Election Day on Nov. 2.

