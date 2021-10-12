Big Sandy man pleads guilty to indecency with a child, gets maximum prison sentence

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Big Sandy man was sentenced to decades of prison time after pleading guilty to charges of indecency with a child.

Gerald Gibbs Duhon, 73, pleaded guilty to three charges of indecency with a child under the age of six. He was given a 20 year sentence for each count, with the second sentence of 20 years stacking with the first. Duhon will not be eligible for parole until he is 93.

Big Sandy Police Officer Cole Hudson testified that Duhon admitted to the crimes upon confrontation at the victim’s house.

