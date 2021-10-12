Baylor’s Eppers, RGIII included in Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Board of Directors of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 which will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on March 12, 2022. The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by Simply Voting.

The 61st Annual Induction Banquet will be held in the BASE at the Extraco Event Center in Waco, Texas, on March 12, 2022.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2022 are as follows: Bob Beamon, Chris Bosh, Manu Ginóbili, Robert Griffin III, Tony Parker, Carly Patterson Caldwell, Mike Renfro, Suzie Snider Eppers, and Michael Strahan.

Bios

Bob Beamon- Track & Field | Beamon attended the University of Texas at El Paso, where he competed in track and field. He first rose to prominence in 1967, when he won the AAU Indoor Title and medaled in the Pan American Games, both in the long jump event. Beamon won gold in the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games, jumping 29 ft. 2 ½ in., blasting the previous world record by nearly two feet. Beamon’s world record stood for 23 years, and he still holds the Olympic record. His world record jump was so incredible that it worked itself into sports vocabulary. “Beamonesque” is a commonly used phrase that describes a feat that is overwhelmingly superior to what preceded it, referencing Beamon’s famous leap. Beamon was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1977 and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame in 1983.

Chris Bosh- Basketball | A product of Dallas and Lincoln High School, Bosh is an 11-time NBA All-Star (2005′-16), two-time NBA Champion (2012, 2013), and Olympic gold medalist (2008). Bosh was drafted fourth overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors and spent six years with the Miami Heat (2010′-16). He quickly cemented his dominance in the post by being named to the All-Rookie Team in 2003-’04 and the All-NBA team in 2006-’07. Over his 13-year career, he averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. His #1 jersey was retired by the Miami Heat in 2019. In September 2021, Bosh was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Manu Ginóbili- Basketball | Ginóbili is one of only two players to ever win an NBA Championship, a EuroLeague title, and an Olympic gold medal. After playing seven seasons in Argentina and Italy, winning the EuroLeague title in 2001, he joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2002. Ginóbili spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs (2002-2018) where he claimed four NBA Championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), two NBA All-Star appearances and the 2008 Sixth Man of the Year award. His No. 20 was retired by the Spurs in 2019.

Robert Griffin III- Football | The greatest quarterback in Baylor football history, Griffin was unstoppable during his four years at Baylor. A four-star recruit out of Copperas Cove High School, Griffin was immediately handed the reigns to the Baylor offense his freshman year, where he won Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Griffin was also a standout hurdler under Coach Clyde Hart during his freshman year at Baylor. In 2011, he won the ultimate honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy. Griffin was also named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award. The Heisman winner was drafted second overall to the Washington Redskins, where he won Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl his first season. Griffin was able to carve out a successful eight-year career in the NFL, playing for the Redskins, Browns, and Ravens.

Tony Parker- Basketball | Parker was born in Belgium and raised in France before he descended on Texas in 2001 to play for the San Antonio Spurs. The Frenchman did not disappoint during his time with the Spurs, winning four titles (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) in one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history. Parker was a major contributor, averaging 15.5 points per game and 5.6 assists per game throughout his career. He’s a six-time NBA All-Star and was named to four All-NBA teams, and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2007. Parker retired in 2019 having played a total of 1,254 career games. His No. 9 jersey was retired by the Spurs in 2019.

Carly Patterson Caldwell- Gymnastics | Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson, was one of the greatest gymnasts of her time, known for her signature dismount, the Double Arabian. Patterson won her first gold medal at the senior level, winning all-around and balance beam at the American Cup in 2003. The year after, Patterson would compete in her first and only Olympics, becoming the second American woman to win the all-around gold medal since 1984, and the first to ever win in a non-boycotted Olympic Games. Patterson would end her career in 2006 with a total of 27 medals to her name. She was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2009.

Mike Renfro- Football | Renfro has represented nearly every Texas football team there is. The wide receiver played at Arlington Heights High School before playing collegiately at Texas Christian University, and then professionally for the Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys. Renfro was a standout at TCU, being named All-SWC three times and a second-team All-American. Renfro finished his collegiate career with the third-most receiving yards in SWC history with 2,739 and left TCU with the most receiving touchdowns, yards, and receptions in program history. Renfro played 10 years in the NFL and was named the Dallas Cowboys’ most valuable player in 1985. He retired with 323 career receptions for 4,708 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Suzie Snider Eppers- Basketball | Born and raised in Robinson, Texas, Eppers was the first in a long line of star basketball players to play for Baylor women’s basketball. After leading Robinson High School to its first-ever basketball state championship in 1970, Eppers took her talents to Baylor University in 1973, where she became the first women’s scholarship athlete in school history. Throughout her collegiate career, Eppers accumulated 3,861 points and went on to become Baylor’s first-ever All-American in women’s basketball. Her No. 23 jersey was retired by the Lady Bear. Eppers’ talent wasn’t just confined to the basketball court; She was a decorated track and field athlete in high school, where she still holds the Central Texas shot put record at 50 feet and 10 inches.

Michael Strahan- Football | Michael Strahan was without a doubt one of the most feared defensive players in NFL history. After attending Texas Southern University, Strahan was drafted 40th overall by the New York Giants, where he spent his entire 15-year professional career. Strahan was a seven-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in sacks for two seasons (2001, 2003). His best season came in 2001, where he set the single-season sack record with a staggering 22.5 sacks and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In his final game as an NFL player, Strahan helped lead the Giants to a Super Bowl victory (2008) against the undefeated New England Patriots. He finished his career with 141.5 sacks, sixth all-time in NFL history. He is also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014. Today, Strahan is a co-anchor for ABC’s " Good Morning America”, a two-time Daytime Emmy award winner, Co-CEO of SMAC Entertainment, “Fox NFL Sunday” sports analyst, and a best-selling author.

