3 injured after shooting at Longview nightclub Sunday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said three people were injured after a shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning.

Police said at approximately 2:59 a.m., Longview Police responded to Inferno Entertainment located at 916 S. Eastman Rd in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

When officers arrived they were told there had been a shooting in the parking lot of the nightclub with multiple shots fired. During the investigation, Officers were called to a local hospital where they discovered all three victims had been transported by private vehicle. There were two gunshot victims and one victim had been assaulted all had non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

