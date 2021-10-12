1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after a person was shot in Longview Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Mitchell and Park Streets.
The person shot was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are still on-scene investigating. There is no word on a suspect or suspects at this time.
