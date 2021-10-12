1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after a person was shot in Longview Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Mitchell and Park Streets.

The person shot was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still on-scene investigating. There is no word on a suspect or suspects at this time.

