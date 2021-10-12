East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview

(Associated Press)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after a person was shot in Longview Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Mitchell and Park Streets.

The person shot was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still on-scene investigating. There is no word on a suspect or suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments
Friday night crash near Marshall kills 1 teen, injures another

Latest News

Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash
Shooting investigation
Longview Police seeking information about early Sunday shooting
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County