WebXtra: New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Jay Wichlacz about a nonprofit he helped form called Veterans Are Stronger Together. VAST, formed earlier this year, aims to help homeless veterans get back into society. They are in the process of purchasing property in Upshur County to build a community of tiny homes where homeless vets can stay for a period of time until they can reacclimate into the workforce. He is looking for volunteers who can help build his dream.

