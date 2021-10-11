East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans

A new nonprofit has been formed in an attempt to help homeless veterans in East Texas.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Jay Wichlacz about a nonprofit he helped form called Veterans Are Stronger Together. VAST, formed earlier this year, aims to help homeless veterans get back into society. They are in the process of purchasing property in Upshur County to build a community of tiny homes where homeless vets can stay for a period of time until they can reacclimate into the workforce. He is looking for volunteers who can help build his dream.

