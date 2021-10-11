East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Jiu-Jitsu gym fights back against bullying

Free classes for National Bullying Prevention Month
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and East Texas school counselors say there are many different definitions of bullying, with a power struggle at the forefront of each definition.

“Someone being targeted by another person, repeatedly, on purpose, and there’s a power struggle,” Arp ISD school counselor Lara Parker said. “One’s trying to have power over another.”

“An imbalance of power, oftentimes it’s an ongoing or a pattern,” lead counselor at Whitehouse High School Alex Clark said.

To combat bullying, Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is offering free classes for the month of October.

“When a kid needs to do a technique, and they think that it’s hard because it is hard, and when they show that they can do it, then they feel better and prepare for their life,” Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Head Instructor Dionathan Santos said. As much as they focus on the physical training, Santos said mental growth such as confidence and self-esteem is vital to the program. Santos said some students come in shy with their chin down, and leave with their chin up, confident.

Which Parker said confidence is key for students. “Confidence and being proud of yourself,” Parker said. “Holding your head up high, and being able to stand up for yourself is very important.”

Parent Tuan Vo goes to weekly classes with his two children and wife. This week, they even brought their friend during the free month to show what the program is all about. His son Matthew said throughout his time in class, he has gained more confidence. Vo said he even noticed his children eating more and being more disciplined in school.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
A group of people from Kilgore High School's Class of 2020 held a balloon release in honor of a...
Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

Latest News

William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Milton Affidavit
Milton Affidavit
Self Defense Against Bullying
WATCH: Tyler Jiu-Jitsu gym fights back against bullying
Veteran Tiny Home Program
Veteran Tiny Home Program