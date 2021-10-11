East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TxDOT kicks off Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With football season officially underway, TxDOT wants to kick off its statewide Drive Sober, No Regrets Campaign to encourage fans to celebrate responsibly.

Last year, there were 963 DUI alcohol related fatalities in our state, this means on average a person in Texas died every nine hours as a result of a crash involving alcohol.

As a way to reduce the statistics, TXDOT is launching its campaign which seeks to share the stories of others who have been affected by a DUI related accident.

Txdot believes that DUI crashes are 100 percent preventable when drivers who have been drinking find a sober ride home.

To find out more about the campaign, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

Latest News

Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Veteran Tiny Home Program
WATCH: New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans