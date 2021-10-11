East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Jones Lake
Jones Lake((Source: KTRE))
By Caleb Beames and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The majority of the algae in Jones Lake has been removed.

The City of Lufkin has been working on a restoration project of the lake to help remove the algae. The project is still several weeks from being finished. There is ongoing water treatment that should kill off the remaining algae on the edge of the lake.

According to City Councilmember Robert Shankle, two aerators are still set to be installed in the lake. The aerators will help circulate the oxygen and keep the water circulating. Tilapia still need to be stocked for the upcoming year, which will also help keep the algae down.

Shankle said the project is still several weeks out from being finished.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
A group of people from Kilgore High School's Class of 2020 held a balloon release in honor of a...
Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

Latest News

A new nonprofit has been formed in an attempt to help homeless veterans in East Texas.
WebXtra: New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans
A new nonprofit has been formed in an attempt to help homeless veterans in East Texas.
WebXtra: Vets helping vets
Day 10 of William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 10: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after ‘unexpected event’
Friday night crash near Marshall kills 1 teen, injures another