East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed and two others were injured Monday when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or on board the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in Santee, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego,

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita says two people died at the scene and two are hospitalized in unknown condition.

Two homes and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire, officials said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the city of Santee, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.

Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. He didn’t know their conditions or whether they were in the plane or on the ground.

One home was “well involved” by flames, and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A box truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said.

TV news footage about an hour after the crash showed the fire extinguished and two houses and a vehicle in the street still smoldering and gutted by flames.

Jim Slaff told NBC 7 in San Diego that neighbors pulled his mother out of a window of her burning home and rescued his stepfather from the backyard. It appears their dog died.

Slaff said neighbors told him the couple was “obviously shaken up but doing OK” and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. “It’s a war zone. It’s not even a house,” Slaff said after arriving at the scene.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It wasn’t immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board.

The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that “all students are secure.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
A group of people from Kilgore High School's Class of 2020 held a balloon release in honor of a...
Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

Latest News

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane...
Plane crashes near high school in California
InvestigateTV's Rachel DePompa takes a look at the market for trading cards.
Trading For Treasure: the pandemic creates a trading card boom
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US