Improvements made at Gaston Museum in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gaston Museum in Joinerville has gone through some changes inside and outside.

Outside they have added Gaston playground which has games for kids. A family garden that will be manned by kids in the spring. Indian mounds for the kids to dig in and a tool house. Inside you can experience the history of Joinerville and the Gaston School. There is also a room that is dedicated to those who served in the military who were Gaston alumni.

“We had a tour Saturday, they were from the other side of Fort Worth. I had a lady from Tyler come in, she said I heard you on the radio and they came to tour. We feel like we are giving something back that people have long forgotten,” said Stephanie Osteen, Director of the Gaston Museum.

The Gaston Museum’s hours have been expanded. They are now open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.