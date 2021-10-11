East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Toshia Edmonson, 40(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, October 11, jail medical staff reported a discrepancy in the count of inmate medication, and an investigation led to the arrest of a corrections officer.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers began an investigation reviewing evidence from the jail and an arrest warrant was obtained for Corrections Officer Toshia Edmonson, age 40.

Investigators contacted Edmonson at her residence and executed a search warrant.

Edmonson was charged with; Tampering with Evidence (Felony 3), Diversion of Controlled Substance by Registrants, Dispensers, and Certain Other Persons (State Jail Felony), Theft by Public Servant (Class A), and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 > 28 Grams (Class A).

She is being held on a collective bond of $60,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
A group of people from Kilgore High School's Class of 2020 held a balloon release in honor of a...
Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

Latest News

Self Defense Against Bullying
Self Defense Against Bullying
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Gaston Museum
Improvements made at Gaston Museum in Rusk County
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments