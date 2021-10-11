Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, October 11, jail medical staff reported a discrepancy in the count of inmate medication, and an investigation led to the arrest of a corrections officer.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers began an investigation reviewing evidence from the jail and an arrest warrant was obtained for Corrections Officer Toshia Edmonson, age 40.

Investigators contacted Edmonson at her residence and executed a search warrant.

Edmonson was charged with; Tampering with Evidence (Felony 3), Diversion of Controlled Substance by Registrants, Dispensers, and Certain Other Persons (State Jail Felony), Theft by Public Servant (Class A), and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 > 28 Grams (Class A).

She is being held on a collective bond of $60,000.

