HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Do you know this man?

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera following an incident on Calloway Road and Macedonia Road.

The image was taken at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 3.

No further information was given.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

