HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help...
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera following an incident on Calloway Road and Macedonia Road.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Do you know this man?

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera following an incident on Calloway Road and Macedonia Road.

The image was taken at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Texas Game Wardens are seeking information on the identity of this person who's...

Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 10, 2021

No further information was given.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

