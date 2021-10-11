Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez:

“An update or Christopher Ramirez shows that he has been improving at the hospital and doing very well. Sgt. Martha Smith of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office who has been with the Ramirez family throughout this ordeal reports from the hospital that he more than likely will be released on Monday 11 October 2021 and return home. His mother said that she would like to meet with the press and thank everyone for their support and kindness and see Christopher.

When we know the time of his return home tomorrow we will post this on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook site as early as possible to give the press the time to plan to attend. Speaking Spanish to Sgt. Smith, Christopher said that he likes the police and fire departments and we are planning to put together an escort for Christopher to his home. We will provide an update tomorrow for all participants that helped may want to attend this escort. Lt. James Ellis will be coordinating this and if interested you can email him at james.ellis@grimescountytexas.gov.”

