Friday night crash near Marshall kills 1 teen, injures another

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One teen is dead and another in critical condition after a Friday night crash near Marshall.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday at 9:55 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a crash Interstate 20 westbound approximately three miles east of the city of Marshall in Harrison County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling west on I-20 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across both westbound lanes and then off the roadway where it struck a culvert and rolled. 

The 17-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene while his 16-year-old male passenger was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

