Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a stormy early morning, the day has been spectacular. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Overnight tonight, we should see increasing clouds from south to north, and slight chances for a few showers. On Tuesday, a warm front will pass from south to north through East Texas spreading scattered showers and a few thundershowers across portions of East Texas. Not all will see rain. Increasing chances for showers/thundershowers on Wednesday and again on Thursday should bring much needed rainfall to most of the area as we prepare for another cold front to move through on Friday morning. Heaviest rainfall totals are expected over the NW sections of ETX with totals from 2″-2.50″ possible. Southern areas may only see .50″ to .75″. Fingers Crossed that we all see some nice rainfall through Friday morning. This front will have some of the chilliest air that we have seen this fall behind it. Low temperatures on Sunday and Monday mornings could drop into the upper 40s and high only recovering into the 70s with full sunshine. Looks like Fall is on its way.

