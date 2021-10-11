East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Carthage hosts Jasper in battle of top defenses in week 8 Game of the Week

Jasper vs Carthage Week 8
Jasper vs Carthage Week 8(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The No.1 Carthage Bulldogs will have their hands full on Friday when they host the Jasper Bulldogs in the Red Zone Week 8 Game of the Week.

Carthage is 5-0 while Jasper is 2-3. On paper the game looks like it belongs to Carthage, but head coach Scott Surratt knows the Jasper record does not tell how tough the team is. In their five games so far, Jasper is giving up just 7.6 points per game. The most anyone scored on Jasper this season was 14 points by Port Neches Groves in week 1 action.

Carthage has been able to score this year with the team averaging 38.4 points a game. Their defense is also solid with the squad just allowing 13.8 points a game.

Both teams opened up district with wins last week.

Kickoff from Carthage is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday October 15.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
A group of people from Kilgore High School's Class of 2020 held a balloon release in honor of a...
Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

Latest News

Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football
Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football
Coach's Interview: Timpson's Kerry Therwhanger
Week 7 Coach's Interview: Timpson's Kerry Therwhanger
Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football
Timpson Bears Band of the Week
Week 7 Band of the Week: Timpson