Carthage hosts Jasper in battle of top defenses in week 8 Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The No.1 Carthage Bulldogs will have their hands full on Friday when they host the Jasper Bulldogs in the Red Zone Week 8 Game of the Week.

Carthage is 5-0 while Jasper is 2-3. On paper the game looks like it belongs to Carthage, but head coach Scott Surratt knows the Jasper record does not tell how tough the team is. In their five games so far, Jasper is giving up just 7.6 points per game. The most anyone scored on Jasper this season was 14 points by Port Neches Groves in week 1 action.

Carthage has been able to score this year with the team averaging 38.4 points a game. Their defense is also solid with the squad just allowing 13.8 points a game.

Both teams opened up district with wins last week.

Kickoff from Carthage is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday October 15.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.