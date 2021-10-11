East Texas Now Business Break
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments

Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor, Rev. Jerome Milton, of the Open Door Bible Church, is accused of using an elderly couple’s debit card and checks from their account for his personal expenses, according to an arrest affidavit.

Beginning in May 2021, Milton gained Power of Attorney over the man’s finances and continuously used the money on his own behalf, according to an arrest affidavit.

The elderly man’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, and the woman’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban. Cash was withdrawn from March through July of 2021 for a total of $3,800 according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Milton initially denied using the cards to make car payments but when the transactions were shown to Milton he had no explanation.

Jerome Milton, 65, was jailed on two charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, and one count of theft of property. The collective bond is $550,000.

