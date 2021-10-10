East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: TAG hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Alexa Vennetti spoke with Jennifer George. the communications and marketing manager for special health resources at the second annual Tyler Area Gays (TAG) Pride in the Park event Sunday morning.

The Pride in the Park event is being held at Lindsey Park today, and it will continue until 4 p.m. The event features more than 75 vendors and food trucks.

Free HIV and Hepatitis C mobile testing will be offered at the event.

For more information on TAG, click this link.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

