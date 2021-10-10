East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: DSHS launching statewide vaccination education campaign

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Department of State Health Services is launching a new statewide COVID education campaign today to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and the community.

DSHS will hold outdoor pop-up events at 18 Walmart locations across the state this month, and the Walmart located at 450 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler is among those locations. Today’s popup event will continue until 4 p.m.

DSHS officials hope to talk with parents and families about the importance of vaccination, especially as the Delta variant spreads more widely in Texas. The Walmart events will feature a 16-foot video wall showing vaccine facts and messages from local spokespeople along with other family-friendly attractions like a “Take the Shot” basketball game.

DSHS’ new campaign’s pop-up events in October will focus on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower, along with urban ZIP codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Latest News

WEBXTRA vaccination education popup
The second annual TAG Pride in the Park event is taking place today at Tyler's Lindsey Park....
WEBXTRA: TAG hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park event
WEBXTRA: TAG Pride in the Park
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community