Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s today. Very low rain chances with us through the day and into the afternoon before strong to severe storms roll through tonight and overnight. For the evening, temperatures will be int he 70s and 80s for us as storms fire up to our west. The greatest risk for severe weather is in Oklahoma; however, East Texas is included in Enhanced (Level 3/5), Slight (2/5), and Marginal (1/5) Risks as well. Threats for East Texas include damaging winds up to 70mph, up to quarter size hail, and isolated tornadoes. You’ll need to remain weather alert this evening as we wait for these storms to approach.

Through the overnight hours, make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. Your smart phone and NOAA weather radio are two great resources, but only work if you’ve set them up and they’re set to make an alarm to wake you up if needed. An outdoor warning siren is not meant to wake you in your sleep. By the time we get to sunrise tomorrow morning, storms should be ending for East Texas and most of tomorrow looks like a dry day with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances return for Tuesday, but I’m not expecting anything impressive, by Wednesday better rain chances show up and stick around through the remainder of the work week. Highs after today will generally be above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.