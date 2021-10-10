East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community

Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From the Lufkin Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - SCAM ALERT: In the last two days, we have gotten several calls of a scam targeting our Spanish-speaking community.

The scammer calls from +52-899-524-2336 with several different scenarios (a loved one is in trouble, in jail, being held hostage, has had a wreck, etc. in Mexico) and the victim needs to give money in the form of gift cards to the scammer. Some of the increments requested have been up to $10,000.

Thankfully no one has lost money as of yet to these scammers.

Please help us get the word out to prevent anyone from falling victim to this scam.

ALERTA DE ESTAFA: En los últimos dos días, hemos recibido varias llamadas de una estafa dirigida a nuestra comunidad de habla hispana.

El estafador llama al + 52-899-524-2336 con varios escenarios diferentes (un ser querido está en problemas, en la cárcel, siendo rehén, ha tenido un accidente, etc. en México) y la víctima necesita dar dinero en el forma de tarjetas de regalo para el estafador. Algunos de los incrementos solicitados han sido de hasta $ 10,000.

Afortunadamente, nadie ha perdido dinero hasta ahora a causa de estos estafadores.

