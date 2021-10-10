East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Georgia tops AP poll

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever. No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden again says he’s not a racist after Raiders loss
Levy Restaurants
The Food of Kyle Field
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots under pressure from Phoenix Mercury forward...
Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal