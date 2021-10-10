Fort Hood soldiers honored for saving life of comrade

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Three Fort Hood soldiers were recognized by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office with a life-saving award.

It was a call Stephen Gulczynski and his comrades never thought they would take. A soldier they were close to was attempting to jump from a ledge at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

After Bell County sheriff deputies were unable to convince him to come to safety, his brothers in arms called him and shortly arrived on scene.

“When I was talking to him on the phone, he was still on the edge,” Gulczenski said. “I just kept telling him to think of his kids. Think of his family. I was just begging him not to do it.”

“He was constantly asking me, can I go? I didn’t validate it at all,” said Nicholas Ketch. “Between all three of us, we really didn’t coordinate, we were just trying to help out our friend.”

Christopher Wilcox with the sheriff’s office said if it were not for the quick response from those soldiers, things might have taken a turn for the worse.

“When the other three NCO’s showed up, their background and their friendship with him helped to establish a rapport that I don’t think I could have ever established in the time frame that I had,” he said.

A rapport that led to them pulling the soldier back from the ledge and saving his life.

Three months later, they were recognized for their courage. While the award is humbling, these soldiers are just happy their brother in arms is safe.

“I like to do my job in the shadows,” said Corey Clark Jr. “Being recognized is cool and all, but at the end of the day, he’s alive. That’s all that really matters.”

Any veteran or active-duty service member can find more resources with Fight the War Within, the VA, and the Veterans Crisis Line.

