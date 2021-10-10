The Food of Kyle Field

East Texas Now Business Break
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Field has one of the best atmospheres in college sports and the food meets the same standard.

“I want to serve the best food that I would serve to my family,” said Syed Khan, Levy Restaurants Executive Chef. “If it’s not up to my standards I would never serve it to the guests and fans that come here because we want them to have the best game day experience possible. "

Levy Restaurants provides food for all concessions within Kyle Field, feeding about 80,000 to 90,000 fans in the stadium.

“To be here to support the Aggies, to be able to be creative and put my food out there and have the support of the team but also to be able to support the team and the fans is great,” exclaimed Sous Chef, Al-Hakim ShaBazz.

While the team is warming up and fans are tailgating, Chef Syed and his staff are prepping. Starting as early as Wednesday the prep begins so on game day the food is ready to go.

“We are usually here around 9-10 a.m. just to get everything ready and for the most part by doors all the foods are out in the locations and ready for the fans to experience,” said Khan.

Aggie fans are able to chow down on anything from nachos to chopped brisket sliders but fans do have a favorite game day snack.

“I think people love hotdogs and sausages. I mean, they are big partners here, 44 farms and Slovaceks. We do about 10,000 hot dogs a game day, “said Khan.

The newest menu item, the 12th man lager and brined smoked chicken made it’s debut Saturday.

“I am always thinking about food and I hope everybody else is as well,” said ShaBazz. “It’s important to me to make sure everybody is having the best time possible that just goes hand in hand with having some good food.”

