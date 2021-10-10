Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to Lufkin Police Department, a card skimmer was found Wednesday on gas pump number three at the Big’s convenience store on 1910 North Timberland Drive. The device was found by a fuel maintenance man that was cleaning the pumps.

Skimming is an illegal practice used by identity thieves to capture credit card information from a cardholder. The fuel pump that was compromised is diesel-only and was the only pump found to have a skimmer. Right now, there’s no way to know how long the skimmer had been in place.

Police say if you or someone you know used pump three at the Big’s location you should check your bank statements for any suspicious activity these past few months.

Police say one way to be proactive against card skimmers is to check the security tape on the gas pump. If it’s been tampered with, alert employees immediately, and don’t use that pump.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made. Police say another way to avoid potential card skimmers is to pay inside.

