Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas counties are included in a tornado watch that was issued earlier this evening by the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch was issued at 6:11 p.m., and it is set to expire at 2 a.m. Monday.

The East Texas counties included in the watch are Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, and Van Zandt counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means, “Be prepared.” A watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

“Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or if you suspect a tornado is approaching,” the NWS website stated.

