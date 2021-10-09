WEBXTRA: Tyler Comic Con about more that just comics

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to some of the people who were attending the Tyler Comic Con event, which is being held at the Cascades Country Club.

The Tyler Comic-Con, a Tyler tradition since 2013, kicked off today at the Cascades Country Club with a full force of vendors, artists, and Sci-Fi Industry Panelists.

Of course, don’t forget about the cosplay bunch. The costumes ranged from Star Wars Jedis to Captain America and everything in between.

A young man named Jacob came as the Golden Guard from the “Owl House” TV show.

“This is actually my first conI am going to, and I mean everyone in there I talked to about it was surprised,” Jacob said. “This was a local con but really nice and cool. I genuinely thought that there was going to be like a small amount of people cosplaying, but there was a whole lot, and everyone is doing great.”

Tyle Comic Con attendees should use the back entrance to the Cascades Country County. The event will end at 6 p.m. tonight, and it will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (tomorrow).

A general admission ticket to get in both days of the event is $27.22, according to the Tyler Comic Con website. Saturday tickets are $24.7, and Sunday tickets are $14.63.

Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff

