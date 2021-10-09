East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Tech suffers tough homecoming loss to TCU 52-31

Texas Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium following a two-game road trip this Saturday when the...
Texas Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium following a two-game road trip this Saturday when the Red Raiders open their Big 12 home slate against TCU.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders had a chance to go to 5-1 Saturday night. They were playing a homecoming blackout night game at Jones AT&T Stadium in front of a huge crowd, but TCU had other plans, rolling to a 52-31 win over Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs quickly jumped out to a 21-7 lead with a ground game the Red Raider defense had trouble containing.

Early in the second quarter, Henry Colombi had his pass intercepted by Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and returned 29 yards for a touchdown. That put TCU up 28-7.

The Horned Frogs added a late second quarter touchdown from Zach Evans to take a 35-10 advantage into halftime.

TCU had 498 yards of offense, including 394 yards on the ground. Kendre Miller and Zach Evans both rushed for over 140 yards.

Coronado graduate Blair Conwright led TCU in receiving with three catches for 46 yards.

The Red Raiders had 559 yards of offense.

Henry Colombi was 23-41 for 344 yards and an interception.

SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Raiders

The Red Raiders battled in the second half, cutting TCU’s lead to 14 with five minutes to play, but Kendre Miller ripped off his third touchdown run of the game for the Horned Frogs.

A huge homecoming letdown now has the Red Raiders sitting 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Conference.

The Red Raiders are on the road next week visiting Kansas at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Latest News

Levy Restaurants
The Food of Kyle Field
(Source: AP)
Georgia tops AP poll
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
Baylor players in the tunnel before the West Virginia game.
Baylor dominates West Virginia in bounce-back win