Texas Tech suffers tough homecoming loss to TCU 52-31

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders had a chance to go to 5-1 Saturday night. They were playing a homecoming blackout night game at Jones AT&T Stadium in front of a huge crowd, but TCU had other plans, rolling to a 52-31 win over Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs quickly jumped out to a 21-7 lead with a ground game the Red Raider defense had trouble containing.

Early in the second quarter, Henry Colombi had his pass intercepted by Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and returned 29 yards for a touchdown. That put TCU up 28-7.

The Horned Frogs added a late second quarter touchdown from Zach Evans to take a 35-10 advantage into halftime.

TCU had 498 yards of offense, including 394 yards on the ground. Kendre Miller and Zach Evans both rushed for over 140 yards.

Coronado graduate Blair Conwright led TCU in receiving with three catches for 46 yards.

The Red Raiders had 559 yards of offense.

Henry Colombi was 23-41 for 344 yards and an interception.

SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Raiders

The Red Raiders battled in the second half, cutting TCU’s lead to 14 with five minutes to play, but Kendre Miller ripped off his third touchdown run of the game for the Horned Frogs.

A huge homecoming letdown now has the Red Raiders sitting 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Conference.

The Red Raiders are on the road next week visiting Kansas at 2:30 p.m.

