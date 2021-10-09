Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 90s, some of us will be in the near record high range today. This evening, temperatures in the 80s and upper 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll start tomorrow off partly cloudy, and most of the day will be dry. We’ll again see highs in the low to mid 90s, nearing records for some of us. Late in the evening, and into the overnight hours, a cold front will fire up some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Nearly all of East Texas is included in either an Enhanced (3), Slight (2), or Marginal Risk (1) for severe thunderstorms tomorrow evening. Storms will likely be on a weakening trend as they move into East Texas through the overnight hours, but that is not to say we won’t see anything severe. The threats include 60-70mph wind, quarter size hail, and a low tornado risk (at least for ETX). Because this will be an overnight event, make sure to have your phone charged and multiple ways to alert you if you need to take shelter in the night. By daybreak on Monday, storms should be ending, and we’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the mid 80s. Multiple rounds of additional showers and storms will be possible later in the week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.