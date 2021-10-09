East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas!  It certainly was a warm and breezy, but beautiful Saturday as highs warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s areawide. Warm conditions prevail again for our Sunday, but clouds will begin to increase by the afternoon and a few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances really ramp up by Sunday night as our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas. A line of strong storms will develop along this front Sunday afternoon in North Texas/Southern Oklahoma and will advance toward East Texas throughout the evening and overnight hours. This line of storms should begin to move into East Texas after midnight on Monday and will persist throughout the pre-dawn morning hours. Due to the timing of this system, the line of storms should begin to weaken as they start to push into East Texas so a widespread severe event is not looking very likely at this time. Instead, we will likely see a few strong storms along and ahead of the cold front with an isolated severe threat of damaging winds and quarter to half dollar sized hail at times for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds could also pose a bit of a hazard on roadways by sunrise on Monday morning, so we ask that you remain weather alert throughout the weekend and check for more updates to the forecast. Limited rain chances persist into Tuesday before more widespread showers and storms become possible on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front slowly moves into the area. We are keeping a close eye on the severe set up for Sunday night into Monday morning. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 indicted in alleged East Texas drug ring, one suspect on the run
Timothy Grosskopf (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County jailer accused of violating inmate’s civil rights
Testimony for prosecution day 9
MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: CHRISTUS nurse says William Davis was in patient’s room when he crashed
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft
7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-9-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-9-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-9-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips