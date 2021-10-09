Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a warm and breezy, but beautiful Saturday as highs warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s areawide. Warm conditions prevail again for our Sunday, but clouds will begin to increase by the afternoon and a few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances really ramp up by Sunday night as our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas. A line of strong storms will develop along this front Sunday afternoon in North Texas/Southern Oklahoma and will advance toward East Texas throughout the evening and overnight hours. This line of storms should begin to move into East Texas after midnight on Monday and will persist throughout the pre-dawn morning hours. Due to the timing of this system, the line of storms should begin to weaken as they start to push into East Texas so a widespread severe event is not looking very likely at this time. Instead, we will likely see a few strong storms along and ahead of the cold front with an isolated severe threat of damaging winds and quarter to half dollar sized hail at times for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds could also pose a bit of a hazard on roadways by sunrise on Monday morning, so we ask that you remain weather alert throughout the weekend and check for more updates to the forecast. Limited rain chances persist into Tuesday before more widespread showers and storms become possible on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front slowly moves into the area. We are keeping a close eye on the severe set up for Sunday night into Monday morning. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

