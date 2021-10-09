Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Pittsburg man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 11 in Camp County Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at about 3;55 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred on Sh 11 about four miles east of Pittsburg.

The preliminary crash report shows that Ted Trimble, 67, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 west on SH 11 when for an unknown reason, he crossed over the center line and hit an eastbound 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Edward Sharp, 50, of Pittsburg.

Trimble died at the scene, and Sharp was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is currently available,” the press release stated.

