Pineland mayor hoping local area will boom from Georgia-Pacific expansion

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Sabine County is hoping to get an economic boost from new plans at the Georgia-Pacific plant in Pineland.

The company announced the complex will undergo $120 million in improvements for modernization efforts to increase the mill’s overall production. Pineland’s mayor, Joseph Lane, says that while the updates will not increase jobs, it will lead to securing the long-term future of the plant. The local government is looking forward to a positive trickle-down effect from the increased resources to aid the area’s economic development.

“We are hoping that another 100 trucks are supposed to come out on a daily basis from the mill and we are hoping that will lead to some kind of economic investment and maybe some other stuff that goes along with that,” Lane said. “Once we get that going a little bit with them I believe we will see a trickle-down effect impact on Pineland and Sabine County because of it.

Lane noted that one of the first areas of improvement from this economic development would likely be the addition of a local gas station.

