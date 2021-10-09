East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

8 indicted in alleged East Texas drug ring, one suspect on the run
Timothy Grosskopf (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County jailer accused of violating inmate’s civil rights
Testimony for prosecution day 9
MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: CHRISTUS nurse says William Davis was in patient’s room when he crashed
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft
7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
A taker truck hauling propylene gas rolled over as it turned onto the eastbound ramp for Loop 7...
City of Athens blocks roads, evacuates residents after gas tanker truck rolls over on loop
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect