Longview volunteers grow vegetables for elderly neighbors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - We know how the unusual East Texas weather has affected farmers, but one group of volunteers has weathered the snow, rain and heat to grow food for senior citizens.

“We’re right downtown and we’ve had the garden since ‘09,” says master gardener Larry Ferguson.

Just a block off old downtown Longview is the First Baptist church vegetable garden.

We met Ferguson Thursday, as we were looking back on the 2021 extreme weather.

He, like other growers, had to adjust to what nature threw at him.

“And our purpose for the garden is to provide fresh vegetables for our elderly.

You’ve got to select what you plant, and you don’t know when it’s going to freeze. We had onions and potatoes growing, but they made it through ok,” Larry says.

Using raised beds and compost, Ferguson and his volunteers raise as organically as possible, other than fertilizers, no chemicals.

“We grow and harvest, and see that who needs it, gets it,” he says.

Not just to help seniors stretch their budgets, but for nutrition as well.

“We’ve got kale and Swiss chard so that they can get better nutrition; it’s kind of a mission,” Ferguson says.

They don’t take a dime for what they do, and they try to help as many people as they can.

“We do give food to different organizations, but we take care of our elderly first,” says Ferguson.

