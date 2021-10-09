East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football

The Hornets played the Owls in Anderson Friday night.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - In Anderson the Owls were seeking to snap a two game skid hosting Hemphill Friday night.

The Hemphill Hornets will strike early in the game.

During the first quarter, Quarterback Tayvion Williams will have the keeper. He runs in five yards and the Hornets are on the board.

The Owls were also looking for scores for the hometown crowd and local flag football kids running out on the field pre-game.

Anderson-Shiro’s Quarterback Jordan Coronado fumbled a snap. But he’s able to pick it back up and roll to the near side of the field. Hemphill’s Dustin Gordon tracks him to make the tackle, but Coronado bulldozes into him knocking Gordon down while Coronado stays on his feet to run out of bounds.

Anderson-Shiro looks to get their first touchdown in the second quarter.

Jordan Coronado hands off to Karrter Ellis who runs 5 yards to hit pay dirt. The Owls will not get their two point conversion attempt by Ellis so the new score will go to Owls 6 - Hornets 8.

But Hemphill’s offense will really start firing in the first half.

Quarterback Tayvion Williams keeps it and he finds some gaps. Williams races almost 70 yards and is untouched making his way to the end zone for the touchdown.

At halftime the score would be Anderson Shiro 6 - Hemphill 22.

That would end up being our final score with the Hornets getting the win.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden again says he’s not a racist after Raiders loss
Levy Restaurants
The Food of Kyle Field
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots under pressure from Phoenix Mercury forward...
Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury
(Source: AP)
Georgia tops AP poll
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal