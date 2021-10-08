East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Longview crews working to fix sinkhole near Hwy 80, Louisiana St. intersection

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview work crews are working to fix a sinkhole at the intersection of Highway 80 and Louisiana Street.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum was there to give viewers a view of the work in progress. So far, the sinkhole is several feet deep, and the bottom is filled with water.

Longview workers used a backhoe to break a hole in the pavement to get to the sinkhole and find out what caused it. They have a truck ready to pump the water out of the hole.

Motorists traveling in that part of Longview should exercise caution and be on the lookout for City of Longview employees. Louisiana Street is closed at that location.

