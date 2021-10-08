East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Judson Justice formed to counter destructive Tik Tok challenge

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Judson Middle School Vice Principal Danny Stanly about their Judson Justice League program, which is deterring vandalism that has happened due to a recent Tik Tok challenge.

The group was formed in response to a recent Tik Tok challenge that encouraged students to damage or steal things while they are at school.

Stanley said the decision to form the Judson Justice League was a spur-of-the-moment” decision by administrators that grew into something bigger.

Judson Middle School administrators set up a system similar to Crime Stoppers. Students report criminal acts or things that go against school rules, and they are rewarded.

Stanley said they met with students to determine appropriate rewards. He added they put Judson Justice League updates on social media every two or three days.

They limited the student advisory committee to 15 to 20 members.

The group’s motto is “See something. Say Something.”

