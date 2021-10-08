WEBXTRA: 3 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck near Cotton, Green intersection in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of Cotton and Green streets Friday morning.

A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a maroon SUV. The SUV appeared to contain a mother and her small child. A man was the only occupant of the pickup.

All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists traveling through that part of Longview should exercise caution and expect delays. The Longview Police Department has the eastbound side of Cotton Street blocked. The northbound lane of Green Street is blocked as well.

