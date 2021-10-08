East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: 3 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck near Cotton, Green intersection in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of Cotton and Green streets Friday morning.

A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a maroon SUV. The SUV appeared to contain a mother and her small child. A man was the only occupant of the pickup.

All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists traveling through that part of Longview should exercise caution and expect delays. The Longview Police Department has the eastbound side of Cotton Street blocked. The northbound lane of Green Street is blocked as well.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

Latest News

Testimony for prosecution day 9
MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: Night nurse said Davis in room during ‘significant event’ led to patient becoming unresponsive
Longview rews are working to fix a sinkhole near the intersection of Highway 80 and Louisiana...
WEBXTRA: Longview crews working to fix sinkhole near Hwy 80, Louisiana St. intersection
Longview rews are working to fix a sinkhole near the intersection of Highway 80 and Louisiana...
WEBXTRA: Longview sinkhole
WEBXTRA: Wreck at Green, Cotton in Longview