East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Warmer temps expected tonight at games

Red Zone forecast
Red Zone forecast(KLTV/KTRE)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is tonight’s First Alert Forecast for the RED ZONE.

Clear skies, light southerly wind and warm temperatures are expected for this evening’s games. no rain is expected, but it will likely be a bit more humid than it has been lately. Temperatures should start out in the lower 80s at Kick-Off, dropping into the middle 70s by the final whistle. Enjoy. Good Luck to all!!!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

Latest News

College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going
College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going
Red Zone Game Ball Lindale
Red Zone Game Ball Lindale
College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going
Internet outage forces Lufkin ISD to cancel football stream this week