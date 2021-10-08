UT Tyler professor breaks down Communications Decency Act Section 230

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been hearing testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen. At the center of the debate is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

It’s a 25 year old law protecting social media companies from being legally liable for what others post on their service. Section 230 not only shields social media platforms, but also internet service providers like Verizon and AT&T. Haugen and democratic lawmakers want the act changed, not eliminated.

We spoke with UT Tyler Associate Professor of Business Law Tammy Cowart. In part the act states, if you create content that’s offensive, companies have the right to be able to take it down. If you are an internet provider like Facebook, you have the ‘safe harbor provision,’ which says if you provide a platform, you are not liable for the content someone creates, Cowart said.

“The analogy is really sort of like the postal service. When you get a letter in the mail, the postal service brings it to you but they’re not liable for what’s inside the letter. So by the same token, when you have an internet service provider, an internet communications platform, they’re not liable for the messages that come across that platform,” Cowart said.

Eliminating the act would likely be a First Amendment issue, but reforming it could make internet companies liable as they rely on the ‘safe harbor provisions’. Cowart said it is important to remember that either way, the First Amendment does not protect all speech like child phonography, fraud, obscenity.

