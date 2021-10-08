East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UT Tyler professor breaks down Communications Decency Act Section 230

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been hearing testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen. At the center of the debate is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

It’s a 25 year old law protecting social media companies from being legally liable for what others post on their service. Section 230 not only shields social media platforms, but also internet service providers like Verizon and AT&T. Haugen and democratic lawmakers want the act changed, not eliminated.

We spoke with UT Tyler Associate Professor of Business Law Tammy Cowart. In part the act states, if you create content that’s offensive, companies have the right to be able to take it down. If you are an internet provider like Facebook, you have the ‘safe harbor provision,’ which says if you provide a platform, you are not liable for the content someone creates, Cowart said.

“The analogy is really sort of like the postal service. When you get a letter in the mail, the postal service brings it to you but they’re not liable for what’s inside the letter. So by the same token, when you have an internet service provider, an internet communications platform, they’re not liable for the messages that come across that platform,” Cowart said.

Eliminating the act would likely be a First Amendment issue, but reforming it could make internet companies liable as they rely on the ‘safe harbor provisions’. Cowart said it is important to remember that either way, the First Amendment does not protect all speech like child phonography, fraud, obscenity.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

Latest News

Facebook must do more to regulate hateful and harmful material.
Better East Texas: Facebook must improve regulation of hateful, harmful content
Facebook must do more to regulate hateful and harmful material.
BET: Facebook
After Lovelady’s funeral today, her son and about 15 fellow bikers wanted to take one final...
Parade for woman killed in Nashville crash
Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton
Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton discuss child vaccine approval, appropriate dosage, more