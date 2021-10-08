East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor, Rev. Jerome Milton of the Open Door Bible Church, was arrested Saturday suspected of theft.

Rev. Jerome Milton, 65, was jailed on two charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, and one count of theft of property. The collective bond is $550,000.

KLTV has requested an arrest affidavit to gain information on the criminal incidents.

