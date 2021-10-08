East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect, victims identified from Lufkin officer-involved shooting

Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center
Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center(Angelina County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the circumstances and identities of those involved in a shooting Thursday where two people were injured, a car crash ensued and an officer fired a rifle at a suspect.

Lufkin police report witnesses said an argument turned physical between Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center and James Patrick “J.P.” Murphy, 23, of Lufkin. When the fight ended Isaac reportedly got a gun and fired shots striking Murphy and his girlfriend Donicca Ford, 18, of Lufkin.

After Murphy was shot he attempted to get into a passing vehicle with an uninvolved party. That driver crashed into three other parked vehicles at High Pointe Plaza, in the 3500 block of N. John Redditt Drive. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Around 1 p.m., two detectives arrived on the scene to see Isaac pointing a gun at a man behind a dumpster retaining wall, according to police. One of the detectives fired a shot at Isaac with his rifle from roughly 40-50 yards away. The round hit Isaac’s hand, causing him to drop the gun.

Detectives later learned the man they saw Isaac target was an uninvolved party who had been trying to calm Isaac and stop the attack. The man was uninjured in the incident.

Murphy and Ford went by ambulance to a local hospital where they were treated and released yesterday.

Isaac was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital then transported to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The detective’s name will be released after he gives his statement to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating the case per department policy.

Isaac faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. He has an extensive criminal history, including 19 Angelina County arrests.

