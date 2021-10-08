East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Supply chain shortages impact businesses in East Texas, nationwide

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We all experienced the toilet paper shortage at the beginning of the pandemic, but now you might notice plastic cup shortages, price increases to more items, and shipping delays.

UT Tyler Associate Professor of Marketing Dr. Kerri Camp said the supply and demand chain disruption affects almost every product, from cups, to paper, to plastic.

“We are seeing significant supply chain disruption and this is due mostly in part to the labor shortages that we have,” Camp said. “When we don’t have enough workers at the plant to manufacture the items, when we don’t have enough drivers in the transportation industry to be able to transport those materials, we are going to see some problems within the supply chain which will cause shortages in all different product categories.”

Midway Restaurant supply manager Shane Noble recognizes the supply chain disruption.

“Last three or four months, it’s really slowed down to get things, and then the price increases really kicked in,” Noble said.

Dr. Camp said manufacturers normally have a seven-day lead time to get packaging boxes. Now, nationwide, they see a 45-day lead time just to get the boxes, to then be able to ship the products.

“We’ve been able to meet our customer needs and have been very busy, but it just takes a lot more hours, and effort, and conversations,” Noble said.

Camp said a step towards normalcy is addressing the labor shortage, but even so, prices will most likely continue to rise.

“Unfortunately, one of the things manufacturers are having to do to get workers to come back is increase those wages,” Camp said. “And so those increases in wages, eventually we will see those passed on to the ultimate consumer. "

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
East Texas farmers feeling effects of weather extremes
William Davis Trial Day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday thin
Supply chain shortages impact businesses in East Texas, nationwide
Supply chain shortages impact businesses in East Texas, nationwide
Athens Nativity
Men’s recovery center, Athens community partnering to restore nativity display in time for Christmas