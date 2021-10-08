East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County interim constable sworn in

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin swearing in Constable Shawn Scott
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin swearing in Constable Shawn Scott(KLTV Alexa Vennetti)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - Shawn Scott was sworn in Friday as Interim Precinct 2 Constable to replace the former constable charged with official oppression.

The Smith County Commissioners Court appointed Shawn Scott, a retired law enforcement officer and security company executive, as Interim Precinct 2 Constable after Josh Black was removed from office.

Scott is a retired police officer and serves as director of operations for an Irving security company. He is the founder and executive director of a law enforcement and corporate security nonprofit association, Robbery Investigators of Texas, based in Fort Worth. Scott is also an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Tyler Junior College.

Shawn Scott and family
Shawn Scott and family(KLTV Alexa Vennetti)

For more than 20 years, Scott worked for the Round Rock Police Department and served on the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force. He was appointed as the bank robbery coordinator for the San Antonio Division of the FBI.

From 1993-1998, he was a Lindale police officer. He grew up in Tyler and earned degrees from John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, East Texas Police Academy, LeTourneau University and Sam Houston State University.

