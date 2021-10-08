East Texas Now Business Break
Portion of Tyler’s Rose Rudman Trail closed for maintenance Monday

Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman in Tyler's Rose Rudman park on Thursday...
Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman in Tyler's Rose Rudman park on Thursday evening.(Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced that a portion of the Rose Rudman Trail underneath the bridge at Shiloh Road and Donnybrook Avenue will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 while contractors spray concrete sealant on the bridge pillars.

Trail users will need to cross Shiloh Road to return to the trail. Use caution while crossing the road and obey all signs on the trail. The closed portion of the trail will reopen Tuesday.

