Parade for woman killed in Nashville crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends honored a Tyler woman who was killed in a scooter crash in Nashville. According to Nashville police, Melinda Lovelady died on Sunday when she lost control of a lime scooter she was riding.

After Lovelady’s funeral today, her son and about 15 fellow bikers wanted to take one final ride in her memory.

“It’s a benefit ride for my Mom. She loved riding motorcycles. She’s been doing it for most of her life. Most of her life she’s been on a Harley. She is an amazing woman and life will never be the same without her, you know,” said Lovelady’s son Blake Rogers.

The parade rode together from Stewart Funeral Home to Chuy’s Restaurant in Tyler. Her son said that it was her favorite restaurant.

