Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mild/Warm Mornings and Very Warn Afternoons are expected through Sunday. A weak cold front will move through the NW sections of East Texas early on Monday morning allowing for showers/isolated thunderstorms to occur then. A few may be strong. The front will stall and move back northward on Monday night/Tuesday morning taking most of the precipitation with it. Another cold front is possible early on Thursday morning bringing with it more showers and isolated thunderstorms to East Texas as this front passes through all of the area. A few of these storms may be strong to severe as well. We have increased the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Monday and Thursday to MODERATE at this time and we will continue to monitor both time periods closely. Over the next 7 days, there is a chance for rainfall totals along and north of I-20 to reach 1.00″-1.50″ or more with areas south of I-20 in the .50″ -1.25″ range. We can surely use anything at this time. Temperatures remain fairly warm through mid-week, then we cool down for a few days after Thursday’s cold front. More to come. Have a great Thursday.

