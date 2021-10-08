East Texas Now Business Break
Longview breast cancer survivor, daughter present artwork to raise awareness

Artwork presented to Texas Oncology
((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - October is breast cancer awareness month and one family is hoping their talents will inspire patients.

Friday morning in Longview, Lisha Mack and her daughter Alex Mack presented a piece of art work that Alex created for breast cancer awareness.

The artwork is called “Sisterhood of Hope.” Lisha is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She has been going to Texas Oncology for the past 20 years where she receives her treatment. The artwork is her and her daughter’s way of giving back and spreading awareness.

“Ever since I was born, she had breast cancer for a long time. When I found out she had breast cancer, i was upset and now she’s doing a lot better,” Alex Mack said.

“Still ongoing care and so this is very personal. not only because of breast cancer survivor, but because of Alex and the people that she does so it sort of makes it full circle for us,” said Lisha Mack.

Alex Mack did her “My People Stick Figures” for the artwork. She’s been drawing her unique stick figures since she was two-years-old.

The artwork will be on display at the Texas Oncology office on 4th Street in Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

