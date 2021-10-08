East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Jacks ready to take next step by winning at Jacksonville State

SFA football
SFA football(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The No.23 ranked SFA football team will be featured in a top 25 matchup when they visit No.24 Jacksonville State on Saturday.

The Jacks enter the game 3-2, coming off a 21-20 loss to Sam Houston. Jacksonville State is 2-3 for the first time in 14 seasons.

“Coming out of the Sam game was like coming out of the Tech game,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “You got some confidence. Getting ranked this week is a tip of the cap from across the country to what we have been doing and what we are building. You still have to go out week in and week out and prove that you can win one of those big games. We have to do that this Saturday.”

Jacksonville State might be down but the Gamecocks are still a solid program. Earlier this season they handed Florida State their first ever loss to an FCS program. The game results will count in the ASun-WAC challenge. The winner of the conference cross over will win the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. Sam Houston leads in the standing at 2-0. SFA is at the bottom at 0-1. This will be the first game in the competition for Jacksonville State.

“They have played for national championships and beaten big schools,” Carthel said. “We have our hands full with this bunch. The trip is going to be long so there is that. It is their homecoming so we hope we can go in and get a big win.”

Both JSU and SFA have been able to score on both offense and defense. The two schools are two of seven that lead the nation with three touchdowns on defense. JSU has two touchdowns off of fumble recoveries and one off an interception. SFA’s three defensive touchdowns have all come off of interceptions.

“Last week we put them in so many bad spots with some kick coverage and short fields and they just answered the bell every single time. I think we have a top five or top 10 defense and we are going to continue to grow the special teams and offense right there behind them. We will ride it as long as we can and play football as long as we can this fall.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Red Zone Game Ball Lindale
Red Zone Game Ball Lindale
Internet outage forces Lufkin ISD to cancel football stream this week
Lufkin Football - QB TJ Hammond
Lufkin Coach Quick: ‘What matters is these kids in this weight room, practice field’
Caleb and Coleman preview Battle of Attoyac and more in Red Zone Preview
Coleman and Caleb break down Battle of Attoyac and more in Red Zone Preview